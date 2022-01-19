Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) traded up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 5,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 50,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 39.80, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile (CVE:GRG)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Flecha de Oro Gold project; Caballos Copper-Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina; and Tierra Dorada project located in Paraguay.

