Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 58,377 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,494,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,377 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $331,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 450,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after acquiring an additional 93,345 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $230.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.