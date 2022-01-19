Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $315.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $315,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,139 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.27.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

