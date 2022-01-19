Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $433.20 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,352 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $433,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,193,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,770,000 after purchasing an additional 580,099 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $310.95 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.11 and a 200-day moving average of $334.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

