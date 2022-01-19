Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $397,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $214.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.57.

