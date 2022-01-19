Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 88,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $36,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 8.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 16.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 5.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Graham by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graham by 18.2% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHM traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 24,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,104. Graham has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $137.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Graham had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Graham’s payout ratio is -209.51%.

GHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

