Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 86,100 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,100 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $82,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

