Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70,195 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of KLA worth $123,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.48.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $420.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

