Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 398,135 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281,940 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,135 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for about 1.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $193,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 134.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.09.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

