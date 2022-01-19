Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $60.57 Million Stock Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674,434 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 2.23% of GrafTech International worth $60,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 661.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 67.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 48,600.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,960 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 88.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

In related news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

