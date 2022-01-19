Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,451,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497,677 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $48,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

VALE opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

