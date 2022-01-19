Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091,964 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.7% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of TJX Companies worth $335,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.