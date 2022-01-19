Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,781,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066,555 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $500,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:WFC opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

