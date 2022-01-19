Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Graphic Packaging posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.66.

NYSE GPK opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

