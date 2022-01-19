Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.19

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 676,776 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,490. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

