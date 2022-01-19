Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $55.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

