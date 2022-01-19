Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the December 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

