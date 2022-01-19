Growth DeFi Price Tops $15.69 on Exchanges (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $15.69 or 0.00037333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $95,303.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,577 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

