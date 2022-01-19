Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,062. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $71,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

