Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF) Shares Down 0.1%

Gusbourne PLC (OTCMKTS:SLLFF)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

About Gusbourne (OTCMKTS:SLLFF)

Gusbourne Plc operates as a holding company with interests in wine businesses. The firm operates through its subsidiary Gusbourne Estate Ltd., which engages in the production and distribution of wine business. The company was founded on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

