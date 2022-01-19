Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.11.

HAE stock opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.