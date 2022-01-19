Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hancock Whitney stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

