Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

