Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 2,500 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

