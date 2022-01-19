Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.