Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth $411,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth $589,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 125.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STNE. Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bradesco Corretora decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

STNE opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.31.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.