Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 15.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Premier by 19.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,385,000 after purchasing an additional 341,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Premier by 5.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Premier by 1,677.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Premier stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

