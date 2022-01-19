Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 16,300 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 343,047 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $917,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,303,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 686,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE IRT opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRT. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.