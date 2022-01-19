Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Gap Down to $18.83

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $18.35. Hanger shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $699.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.41.
In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hanger by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 44,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hanger by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.
