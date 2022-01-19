HAP Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 491,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth $46,266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter worth $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.11.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

FIBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

