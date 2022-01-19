HAP Trading LLC Makes New Investment in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

UAN stock opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,579.50 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.76. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $6.70. The business had revenue of $144.72 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $2.93 per share. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $11.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29,300.00%.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

