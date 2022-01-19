HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 562,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of HONE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,878. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.81.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 198.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

