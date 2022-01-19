Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Harmonic reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HLIT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

HLIT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 23,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,257,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

