Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €120.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €104.67 ($118.94).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €88.46 ($100.52) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($92.98). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.29.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

