Haverford Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 2.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.01 and its 200 day moving average is $219.57. The company has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

