Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

MBB opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.81 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

