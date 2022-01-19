Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $264,000 Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.78 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.