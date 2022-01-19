Haverford Trust Co Acquires 107,500 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 431.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 55,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

