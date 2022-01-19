Haverford Trust Co Acquires 11,557 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $5,067,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 392,201 shares of company stock worth $46,051,281 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.