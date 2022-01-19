Haverford Trust Co Acquires 84,797 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,797 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 503,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 112,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

