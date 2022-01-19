Haverford Trust Co Has $10.19 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,725.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,741.46 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,895.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2,825.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,215.39.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,696 shares of company stock valued at $348,807,448. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

