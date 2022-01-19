Haverford Trust Co Has $6.49 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 93,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 176,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,446,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 31,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

