Haverford Trust Co Sells 777 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Haverford Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $108.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $83.99 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

