Head-To-Head Comparison: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) versus Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lincoln Educational Services and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.43%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Zhongchao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $293.10 million 0.66 $48.56 million $1.74 4.09 Zhongchao $17.99 million 1.81 $4.46 million N/A N/A

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 17.24% 29.78% 11.68% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Zhongchao on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare & Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. Zhongchao Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

