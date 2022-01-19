Head to Head Contrast: Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) versus Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Agilysys has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telos has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.4% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Agilysys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys -15.64% 26.26% 11.59% Telos -15.67% -13.80% -9.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agilysys and Telos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $137.18 million 7.00 -$21.00 million ($1.08) -36.12 Telos $179.92 million 4.90 $1.69 million ($0.51) -25.88

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than Agilysys. Agilysys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Agilysys and Telos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Telos 0 2 5 0 2.71

Agilysys currently has a consensus target price of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.21%. Telos has a consensus target price of $28.86, indicating a potential upside of 118.61%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Agilysys.

Summary

Telos beats Agilysys on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The firm also serves the gaming for both corporate and tribal; hotels resort and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare sectors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

