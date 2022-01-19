Head to Head Contrast: Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 17.55% 47.31% 5.03% Mullen Automotive -2.88% N/A -157.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Mullen Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Mullen Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $15.01 billion 6.36 $2.60 billion $6.32 35.83 Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 1.32 -$44.24 million ($0.66) -5.62

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive. Mullen Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 1 7 3 0 2.18 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus target price of $232.36, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Mullen Automotive on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive Inc. operates as an electric car company. It develops electric vehicles and energy solutions. The company was founded by David Michery in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

