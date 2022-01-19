Head-To-Head Contrast: IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) vs. Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) and Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get IN8bio alerts:

44.9% of IN8bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IN8bio and Vericel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vericel 0 1 5 0 2.83

IN8bio currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 300.52%. Vericel has a consensus price target of $55.80, suggesting a potential upside of 59.61%. Given IN8bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IN8bio is more favorable than Vericel.

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Vericel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A N/A N/A Vericel 0.14% 0.15% 0.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IN8bio and Vericel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$8.56 million N/A N/A Vericel $124.18 million 13.18 $3.04 million ($0.01) -3,496.00

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than IN8bio.

Summary

Vericel beats IN8bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.