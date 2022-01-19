Head-To-Head Survey: Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) vs. Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Hilltop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randolph Bancorp $79.00 million 1.55 $19.93 million $2.72 8.82 Hilltop $2.24 billion 1.31 $447.84 million $5.17 7.20

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randolph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Randolph Bancorp and Hilltop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randolph Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilltop 0 4 0 0 2.00

Hilltop has a consensus target price of $32.70, suggesting a potential downside of 12.11%. Given Hilltop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than Randolph Bancorp.

Dividends

Randolph Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Randolph Bancorp pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Randolph Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hilltop has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randolph Bancorp 21.10% 14.79% 2.01% Hilltop 20.25% 17.36% 2.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Hilltop shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Hilltop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hilltop beats Randolph Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts. The Envision Mortgage segment comprises gains on loan origination and sales activities, loan servicing income, and interest income on loans held for sale and residential construction loans. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Stoughton, MA.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, Prime Lending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The Insurance segment operates through NLC, which provides fire and limited homeowners insurance for low value dwellings and manufactured homes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

