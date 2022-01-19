Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 97,278 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 215,430 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 21.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the third quarter worth $117,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

