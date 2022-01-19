Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 59,800 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 102,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.04. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $809,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

